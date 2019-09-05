California Legislature Passes Vaccine Legislation, Newsom Wavers

On Wednesday, the California State legislature passed a vaccine bill designed to close a loophole that allowed parents to skirt the state's mandatory immunization for school children. SB 276, which passed with large margins, requires state oversight of medical vaccine exemptions given to children by doctors. It's unclear, however, if Governor Newsom will sign it into law. His request for a companion bill that could weaken the bill's provisions has many critics accusing him of pandering to vaccine skeptics. Forum discusses the latest developments and what's next for the controversial vaccine legislation.