California Legislature Passes Vaccine Legislation, Newsom Wavers
Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
The state Senate approved SB 276 on Wednesday and sent it to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his signature.  (Vladimir Gerdo/TASS via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the California State legislature passed a vaccine bill designed to close a loophole that allowed parents to skirt the state's mandatory immunization for school children. SB 276, which passed with large margins, requires state oversight of medical vaccine exemptions given to children by doctors. It's unclear, however, if Governor Newsom will sign it into law. His request for a companion bill that could weaken the bill's provisions has many critics accusing him of pandering to vaccine skeptics. Forum discusses the latest developments and what's next for the controversial vaccine legislation.

Guests:

Katie Orr, politics and government reporter, KQED

