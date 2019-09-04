In stunning defiance of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UK lawmakers voted Tuesday to take control of the parliamentary agenda to debate legislation that would block a no-deal Brexit. In response, Johnson introduced a bill to hold a general election next month. We’ll discuss the latest developments and their political and economic implications.
British Parliament Votes to Wrest Control of Government from Conservatives to Stop No-Deal Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech at 10 Downing Street on September 2, 2019 in London, England. (Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Guests:
Amanda Sloat, Robert Bosch Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution's Center on the United States and Europe
