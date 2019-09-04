Geographer Explores Resegregation and Inequality in Northern California

More than 50 years after the civil rights movement, Northern California has become racially segregated in new ways, argues urbanist, planner and geographer Alex Schafran. Even while communities of color continue to suffer the effects of decades-old postwar housing discrimination, Schafran says there are new factors that have driven people of color out of cities, into the farther reaches of the Bay Area, resulting in long commutes, unstable finances and rising poverty. In his book, "The Road to Resegregation: Northern California and the Failure of Politics," Schafran strives to answer how an area with so much wealth and progressive politics has such great inequality.