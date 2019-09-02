The Man Who Built Condé Nast's Publishing 'Empire'

The Condé Nast of today publishes Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, The New Yorker, Bon Appétit, Wired and more. But in 1909, Condé Nast Publications was just starting, and Vogue had just been purchased by Condé Montrose Nast himself. In her new biography "Condé Nast: The Man and His Empire," Susan Ronald profiles the man behind the brand. She details his vision and belief that talent should always come first — before race, gender or sexual orientation. We'll talk with Ronald about Nast's influence on European and American cultures, from the 20th century to today.