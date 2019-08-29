In order to address issues like climate change, we need to learn how to do something that doesn't come naturally to us — plan for the long-term. That's according to former Obama senior climate adviser, Bina Venkataraman. In her new book, "The Optimist's Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age," Venkataraman argues that our society and economy reinforces our addiction to instant gratification by focusing on short-term market gains. Venkataraman joins Forum to talk about how we, as individuals, can inspire sweeping societal change by reframing the way we think about the future.
Looking to the Future Through 'The Optimist's Telescope'
at 10:00 AM
To write her book about making better decisions for the long run, Venkataraman used research in biology, psychology and economics. (iStock)
Guests:
Bina Venkataraman, author, "The Optimist's Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age"; global policy initiatives director, Broad Institute of Harvard & MIT; former senior adviser, White House Climate Change Innovation
