Looking to the Future Through 'The Optimist's Telescope'

In order to address issues like climate change, we need to learn how to do something that doesn't come naturally to us — plan for the long-term. That's according to former Obama senior climate adviser, Bina Venkataraman. In her new book, "The Optimist's Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age," Venkataraman argues that our society and economy reinforces our addiction to instant gratification by focusing on short-term market gains. Venkataraman joins Forum to talk about how we, as individuals, can inspire sweeping societal change by reframing the way we think about the future.