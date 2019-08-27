FCC to Investigate Cellphone Radiation Exposure
FCC to Investigate Cellphone Radiation Exposure

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
The Chicago Tribune tested 11 brand-new cellphone models from four companies. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A Chicago Tribune investigation tested the amount of radiation exposure from cell phones and found many phones exceeded the legal safety allowed limit. The Tribune funded lab tests on various cell phone models and found the popular iPhone 7 measured more than double the radiation Apple officially reported to federal regulators. In response, the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates cell phones, says it will now conduct its own testing. Forum discusses the investigation and whether we should worry about radiation exposure.

Read the Chicago Tribune's  radiation exposure test here.

Guests:

Samuel Roe, regional investigative director, Gannett

