Federal Election Commission Toothless Ahead of 2020 Election
Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
The seal of the Federal Election Commission is printed on window awnings outside its headquarters in Washington, DC.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) will partially shut down at the end of this week. The bipartisan election watchdog, which oversees national campaign finance law, has long been plagued with open vacancies and infighting. Republican commissioner Matthew Petersen's resignation on Monday, however, made history by making it the first time in 11 years that the FEC will not have the four-person quorum needed to conduct business. Forum discusses what this new development means for the future of the FEC and the upcoming 2020 elections.

Guests:

Jessica Levinson, professor of law, Loyola Law School

