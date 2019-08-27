Documentary Podcast 'Out of The Blocks' Showcases Lower Bottoms West Oakland
Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
'Out of The Blocks' producer Aaron Henkin interviews basketball legend Demetrius 'Hook' Mitchell in Lower Bottoms, West Oakland. (KQED)

Our streets are full of "stories hidden in plain sight" say Aaron Henkin and Wendel Patrick, hosts of the award-winning documentary podcast "Out of The Blocks." A project of Baltimore public radio station WYPR, the podcast showcases the stories of residents on a given block, in their own words and backed by an original score. Even though it is rooted in the streets of Baltimore, "Out of The Blocks" has expanded to also tell the stories of neighborhoods in Atlanta, Chicago, Seoul, South Korea and more. In partnership with KQED, the team recently brought their production to the Lower Bottoms neighborhood of West Oakland. Henkin and Patrick join Forum to discuss their work and share some of the stories they've uncovered.

Listen to the "Out of The Blocks" Lower Bottoms, West Oakland episode here.

Guests:

Aaron Henkin, producer, "Out of The Blocks"; new local programming director, WYPR

Wendel Patrick, producer, composer and photographer, "Out of The Blocks"; piano instructor, Loyola University Maryland

