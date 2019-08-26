Actor, Model, YouTuber Lolo Spencer on "Sitting Pretty" as a Disability Lifestyle Influencer

The videos on Lauren "Lolo" Spencer's YouTube channel "Sitting Pretty" range from travel tips to relationship advice for people with disabilities to candid views on how she navigates the world. They're based in Spencer's own experiences as a black woman who was diagnosed with ALS when she was 14 and now uses a wheelchair. She says "most will assume the life of a physically disabled person HAS to be depressing," but she hopes her visibility as a disability lifestyle influencer helps expand people's understanding that life can be both challenging and good. Spencer, who has modeled for Tommy Hilfiger's adaptive fashion line and makes her acting debut in the new film "Give Me Liberty," joins Forum to share her experience and the importance of disability representation.