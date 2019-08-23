Democratic National Committee Prepares for 2020 Election in San Francisco
Democratic National Committee Prepares for 2020 Election in San Francisco

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Chair of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez speaks on-stage during the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco, California on August 23, 2019. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of the Democratic National Committee, plus 14 Democratic presidential candidates, are gathered in San Francisco for three days of meetings that began Thursday. The weekend convening is the last chance before primary season for the Democratic Party to develop a 2020 strategy and attend to party business. On Thursday, sparks flew when the DNC's Resolutions Committee stuck down holding a climate change-focused presidential debate, with activists singing and chanting in protest of the decision. Forum reviews the meeting and what's next for the Democratic Party.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown" podcast

