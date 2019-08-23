Nearly 350,000 California Homeowners in Fire Prone Areas Dropped by Insurers

Between 2015 and 2018, insurance companies dropped nearly 350,000 California homeowners in high-risk fire areas. This insurance coverage data, recently released by California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara's office, does not reflect how many people who lost insurance went on to purchase it elsewhere, or if newly purchased premiums were at a higher price. Forum talks about what wildfires are costing California homeowners and businesses, and what policymakers are doing to keep Californians affordably insured.