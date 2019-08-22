'Earth's Lungs' on Fire as Amazon Burns

Brazil's Amazon rainforest is burning at a record rate, according to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research. Producing 20 percent of the oxygen in the Earth's atmosphere, the Amazon is often called "the planet's lungs," and these fires could have disastrous effects on the fight against climate change. On Wednesday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused nongovernmental organizations of starting the fires, though he did not provide evidence. Critics of Bolsonaro's administration pointed to its reduced efforts to curb illegal logging, farming and mining in the Amazon as the fire's true cause. We'll talk about what the Amazon fires could mean for Brazil and global climate change.