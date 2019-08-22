Sen. Jeff Merkley on Trump's 'War Against Migrant Families'

After witnessing child separations, a dearth of hygiene products and poor medical care at Texas migrant detention centers last summer, Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon has introduced the "Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act." His new book, "America Is Better Than This: Trump's War Against Migrant Families," is both a report on detention center conditions and a call to action against the Trump administration's immigration policies. We'll talk with Sen. Merkley about the Trump administration's plan to expand the number of days that migrant minors can be detained, and what he thinks U.S. migrant policy should look like.