Sen. Jeff Merkley on Trump's 'War Against Migrant Families'
Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) talks about new legislation called the ‘Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act’, amid continued family separations and reports of inhumane conditions at the U.S. border southern border facilities, during a news conference on Capitol Hill, July 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. Also pictured is Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

After witnessing child separations, a dearth of hygiene products and poor medical care at Texas migrant detention centers last summer, Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon has introduced the "Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act." His new book, "America Is Better Than This: Trump's War Against Migrant Families," is both a report on detention center conditions and a call to action against the Trump administration's immigration policies. We'll talk with Sen. Merkley about the Trump administration's plan to expand the number of days that migrant minors can be detained, and what he thinks U.S. migrant policy should look like.

Guests:

Jeff Merkley, U.S. senator (D-Oregon); author, "America Is Better Than This: Trump's War Against Migrant Families"

