Closing the 'Knowledge Gap' Through Content-Rich Primary Education

According to education writer Natalie Wexler, American elementary schools are failing to train better readers, especially when it comes to poor students. In her book "The Knowledge Gap," Wexler argues that schools in the U.S. are largely ignoring the research on elementary learning, which shows that students best learn to read through context, not through short passages and multiple choice questions. Wexler joins Forum to talk about "The Knowledge Gap" in elementary schooling, and how it contributes to greater socioeconomic gaps in education.