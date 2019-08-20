California's Ethnic Studies Curriculum to Be Revised After Draft Critiqued as 'Too P.C.' and Anti-Semitic

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced last week that a draft version of the California high school ethnic studies curriculum, created in accordance with a 2016 state law, will be revised. The announcement came at the end of the draft's public comment period, and after the State Board of Education’s president, vice president and a board member called for changes to the draft. Critics argued the curriculum was anti-capitalist, jargony, and failed to mention anti-Semitism, among other issues. We'll discuss the draft curriculum and its potential impact on statewide education norms.