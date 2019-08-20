State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced last week that a draft version of the California high school ethnic studies curriculum, created in accordance with a 2016 state law, will be revised. The announcement came at the end of the draft's public comment period, and after the State Board of Education’s president, vice president and a board member called for changes to the draft. Critics argued the curriculum was anti-capitalist, jargony, and failed to mention anti-Semitism, among other issues. We'll discuss the draft curriculum and its potential impact on statewide education norms.
California's Ethnic Studies Curriculum to Be Revised After Draft Critiqued as 'Too P.C.' and Anti-Semitic
at 10:00 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Natalia Deeb Sossa, associate professor, Chicana/o Studies Department at UC Davis
Thomas Dee, professor, Stanford University Graduate School of Education
