New California Law Places Limits on Police Use of Deadly Force

California police officers will have new restrictions on when they are able to use deadly force under a law signed by Governor Newsom this week. The legislation, which has been called one of the toughest standards in the country for when an officer can kill, is a response to the Sacramento police shooting of Stephon Clark last year, and other police shootings of unarmed black men. Families of victims of police shootings cheered the law, but some say it no longer goes far enough after amendments to the legislation were added in response to law enforcement opposition. Forum talks about what the new rules mean for police departments, and whether it will be effective in protecting police suspects from unwarranted lethal force.