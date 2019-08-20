Tensions Continue to Rise After India Revokes Kashmir's Autonomous Status
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Tensions Continue to Rise After India Revokes Kashmir's Autonomous Status

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA: A Kashmir man negotiates curfew like restrictions in the old city as Indian government forces stand guard after Indian authorities revoked Article 370 and Article 35A, on August 17, 2019 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian administered Kashmir, India. Phone and internet services also remained suspended.  (Yawar Nazir/ Getty Images)

Earlier this month, India revoked Article 370, which had granted the state of Jammu and Kashmir a special autonomous status for the past 70 years, further escalating long-standing tensions in the region. Claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir has been divided between the two nations since 1949. On Tuesday, Pakistan announced it will bring the dispute to the International Court of Justice. We'll talk about recent developments in the conflict, and what the future could hold for Kashmir.

Guests:

Farhat Haq, professor of politics, Monmouth College

Saumitra Jha, associate professor of political economy, Stanford Graduate School of Business

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.