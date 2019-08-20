Tensions Continue to Rise After India Revokes Kashmir's Autonomous Status

Earlier this month, India revoked Article 370, which had granted the state of Jammu and Kashmir a special autonomous status for the past 70 years, further escalating long-standing tensions in the region. Claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir has been divided between the two nations since 1949. On Tuesday, Pakistan announced it will bring the dispute to the International Court of Justice. We'll talk about recent developments in the conflict, and what the future could hold for Kashmir.