Earlier this month, India revoked Article 370, which had granted the state of Jammu and Kashmir a special autonomous status for the past 70 years, further escalating long-standing tensions in the region. Claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir has been divided between the two nations since 1949. On Tuesday, Pakistan announced it will bring the dispute to the International Court of Justice. We'll talk about recent developments in the conflict, and what the future could hold for Kashmir.
Tensions Continue to Rise After India Revokes Kashmir's Autonomous Status
at 9:00 AM
SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA: A Kashmir man negotiates curfew like restrictions in the old city as Indian government forces stand guard after Indian authorities revoked Article 370 and Article 35A, on August 17, 2019 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian administered Kashmir, India. Phone and internet services also remained suspended. (Yawar Nazir/ Getty Images)
Guests:
Farhat Haq, professor of politics, Monmouth College
Saumitra Jha, associate professor of political economy, Stanford Graduate School of Business
