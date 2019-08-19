Back-To-School Tips for Parents

When your child comes home from school, don't ask her how she did on her math test, rather ask if she learned anything interesting that day. Or if she got to spend time with her friends. That's one of the back-to-school tips from Challenge Success, a Stanford-based organization that helps families and schools to prioritize student well-being, resilience and ethics more than grades, test scores and performance. Forum talks with co-founder Denise Pope about tips for raising well-balanced kids who are engaged in their learning.