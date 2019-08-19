Back-To-School Tips for Parents
Back-To-School Tips for Parents

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
 (iStock)

When your child comes home from school, don't ask her how she did on her math test, rather ask if she learned anything interesting that day. Or if she got to spend time with her friends. That's one of the back-to-school tips from Challenge Success, a Stanford-based organization that helps families and schools to prioritize student well-being, resilience and ethics more than grades, test scores and performance. Forum talks with co-founder Denise Pope about tips for raising well-balanced kids who are engaged in their learning.

Guests:

Denise Pope, senior lecturer, Stanford University School of Education; co-founder, Challenge Success

