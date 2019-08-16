Financial analysts believe markets could be heading into a recession due to the emergence of a key recession indicator in the U.S. bond market last Wednesday. While consumer confidence remains high, turbulent stock markets and the U.S.'s protracted tariff war with China have raised concerns with investors. Forum takes a closer look at the state of the U.S. economy, and the likelihood of a global recession.
Are We Heading for a Global Recession?
at 9:00 AM
A TV screen shows the numbers after the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 14, 2019 in New York City. Stocks plummeted last Wednesday amid worsening economic fears after US Treasury yields briefly inverted, flashing a warning sign for a coming recession. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Vijay Vaitheeswaran, U.S. Business editor, The Economist
Sponsored