Are We Heading for a Global Recession?
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Are We Heading for a Global Recession?

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A TV screen shows the numbers after the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 14, 2019 in New York City. Stocks plummeted last Wednesday amid worsening economic fears after US Treasury yields briefly inverted, flashing a warning sign for a coming recession. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

Financial analysts believe markets could be heading into a recession due to the emergence of a key recession indicator in the U.S. bond market last Wednesday. While consumer confidence remains high, turbulent stock markets and the U.S.'s protracted tariff war with China have raised concerns with investors. Forum takes a closer look at the state of the U.S. economy, and the likelihood of a global recession.

Guests:

Vijay Vaitheeswaran, U.S. Business editor, The Economist

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.