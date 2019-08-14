'Don't Read Poetry' Examines the Joys and Challenges of...Reading Poetry
Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

Poet and literary critic Stephanie Burt likes to imagine a world where discovering an enticing new poem would happen as readily as, say, enjoying a new song from a band. In her book "Don't Read Poetry," Burt introduces readers to poetry as "a living art form" and looks to demystify it from its stereotype as a more exclusive or high-brow craft. Burt joins us to discuss the diverse world of poetry, why it matters, and the pleasure of finding a poem that speaks to you.

Guests:

Stephanie Burt, poet; professor of English, Harvard University; author, "Don't Read Poetry: A Book About How to Read Poems"

