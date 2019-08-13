Controversial George Washington High School Mural Revisited

The San Francisco school board is revisiting the issue of a controversial mural at George Washington High School that depicts slavery and a dead Native American man. The school board planned to discuss preserving the mural behind a covering, instead of painting over it, Tuesday night. In June, the board unanimously voted to paint over the mural, citing the emotional toll it takes on students. George Washington alumnus and actor Danny Glover held a press conference Tuesday in favor of the mural's preservation as a reminder of America's past and a source of "historic introspection." Forum will discuss Tuesday's school board meeting and the ongoing debate over the mural.