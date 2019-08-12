Changes to Endangered Species Act Weaken Wildlife Protections

The Trump administration is moving forward with changes to the Endangered Species Act that will weaken protections for "threatened" species and make room for greater corporate input. Credited with saving the bald eagle and grizzly bear, the 1973 Endangered Species Act currently protects more than 1,600 species in the United States and its territories. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, amongst other state attorneys general, have already promised to fight back against these rollbacks. Forum takes a closer look at what these changes mean for the future of wildlife in California and the greater United States.