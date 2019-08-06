Reflecting on the Literature and Legacy of Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison, acclaimed author of "Beloved," "Song of Solomon" and "The Bluest Eye," died on Monday at the age of 88. The first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, Morrison's work brought center-stage black identity and womanhood in America, and her writing style echoed and built upon black oral traditions. This hour on Forum, we'll remember her legacy as an author who pushed against the homogeneity of the American literary canon and wrote stories of enduring emotional resonance. We want to hear from you: What is something she said or wrote that you'll never forget?