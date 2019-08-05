Will US Reconsider Gun Laws After Spate of Mass Shootings?

Increased calls for action on gun violence are coming in the wake of the two mass shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH last weekend. On Monday, Democratic leaders called for the Senate to come back from recess to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked from a vote in February. This hour on Forum, we'll look at what kind of gun laws could potentially prevent mass shootings and whether the political climate is changing on gun control in a year that has already seen 255 mass shooting incidents.