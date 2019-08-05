Empathy as a Radical Act

Are we born with a certain level of empathy? Stanford psychology professor Jamil Zaki explores that question in his new book, "The War for Kindness," which looks at the declining level of empathy in society. He argues that, like a muscle, empathy must be trained or it can atrophy. Cris Beam, author of “I Feel You: The Surprising Power of Extreme Empathy,” similarly provides methods for exercising and improving one's capacity for empathy. Zaki and Beam join us to discuss the science of empathy, and ways to recognize and respect the emotions of others. Tell us: how do you practice empathy in your daily life?