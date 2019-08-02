Last week, children bouncing on pink seesaws on either side of the U.S.-Mexico border were captured in photos and videos that went viral across social media. The seesaws, installed by Bay Area professors and architects Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello, spanned the border fence between Sunland Park, N.M. and Ciudad Juárez in Mexico, inviting families on both sides of the border to play together. Rael says that the seesaws promoted a "recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side." Rael and San Fratello join Forum to talk about their inspiration for this project and their long-term collaboration reimagining the U.S.-Mexico border.