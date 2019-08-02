California's Secretary of Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfled oversees the state's efforts to combat climate change, ensure clean air and water, regulate pesticides and manage waste and recycling goals. Governor Gavin Newsom appointed the former Obama administration official and director of San Francisco's Department of the Environment to head CalEPA in January. Blumenfeld joins Forum to discuss how the state is responding to the Trump administration's environmental rollbacks and what he sees as the state's top priorities and challenges.