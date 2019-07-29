The city of Gilroy continues to grieve the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival that injured 12 people and left four dead on Sunday, including two children and the gunman. Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee identified Santino William Legan, the grandson of former Santa Clara supervisor Tom Legan, as the alleged gunman. Gilroy police, with assistance from the FBI, are continuing to investigate the motives behind the deadly attack. Forum checks in with the latest news from Gilroy and discusses the efficacy of California's gun laws.