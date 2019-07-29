Hitting a "rough patch" in a long-term relationship doesn't mean the end is near, nor inevitable. According to psychologist Daphne de Marneffe, "rough patches" can make a marriage stronger when partners work through it together. Her book, "The Rough Patch: Marriage and the Art of Living Together," explores how to improve communication, respect and empathy in a partnership. De Marneffe joins us in studio to share her relationship advice and workarounds. We want to hear from you: what "rough patches" have you experienced--or are you currently experiencing--and how have you navigated them?