Traversing the San Francisco Bay in his kayak, Kirk Lombard, also known as the "Sea Forager," scavenges unusual seafood from our local shores, bays and estuaries. A commercial fisherman, a sea foraging tour guide and a sustainability advocate, Lombard works to raise awareness about the importance of eating local and getting to know the lesser-known fish that the Bay Area has to offer. Kirk Lombard joins Forum to explain the art of sea foraging and illuminate some of the bay's more obscure delicacies.