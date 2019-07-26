Traversing the San Francisco Bay in his kayak, Kirk Lombard, also known as the "Sea Forager," scavenges unusual seafood from our local shores, bays and estuaries. A commercial fisherman, a sea foraging tour guide and a sustainability advocate, Lombard works to raise awareness about the importance of eating local and getting to know the lesser-known fish that the Bay Area has to offer. Kirk Lombard joins Forum to explain the art of sea foraging and illuminate some of the bay's more obscure delicacies.
Sea Foraging Along the Bay Area Coastline
at 10:30 AM
A fishing boat loaded with crab traps heads out to sea on the first day of dungeness crab season November 15, 2006 in San Francisco. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Kirk Lombard, fisherman; sea forager; author, "The Sea Forager's Guide to the Northern California Coast"
