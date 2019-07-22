The United Kingdom’s governing Conservative party selects a new prime minister on Tuesday, replacing Theresa May. Former mayor of London and ex-foreign secretary Boris Johnson, known for his wild antics, is expected to defeat rival conservative Jeremy Hunt. Johnson made getting Britain out of the European Union by the Oct. 31 deadline “come what may,” a central issue in his campaign, making a no-deal Brexit possible. Experts warn the next four months to that deadline could result in a political crisis, another referendum, a plunging economy or some combination of all three. Forum looks at what this leadership change means for the U.K. and Brexit.