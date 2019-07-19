While progress has been made in defending the U.S. against cyber attacks, significant threats continue to emerge like the takedown of power grids and election hacking seen in recent years. And former U.S. counterterrorism officer Richard Clarke fears worse scenarios await--like the U.S. getting pulled into war against a cyber army capable of hacking the country’s conventional weapons systems. Just how prepared is the United States for cyberwar? Clarke joins us to discuss that, and his new book “The Fifth Domain: Defending Our Country, Our Companies, and Ourselves in the Age of Cyber Threats.”