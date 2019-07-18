In a rally in North Carolina yesterday, President Trump doubled down on his attacks on four Democratic Congresswomen. As the crowd chanted "Send her back! Send her back!" Trump railed against "hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down." Forum talks about the rally and what it portends for the upcoming 2020 Presidential election.
Crowd Chants "Send Her Back" as Trump Continues Attacks on Rep. Omar
at 9:30 AM
GREENVILLE, NC: President Donald Trump speaks during a Keep America Great rally on July 17, 2019 in Greenville, North Carolina only hours after The House of Representatives voted down an effort from a Texas Democrat to impeach the President. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Guests:
Ron Elving, senior editor and correspondent on the Washington Desk, NPR
