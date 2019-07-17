Berkeley's City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to phase out natural gas hookups in new residential constructions, beginning January 1, 2020. The first-in-the-nation ordinance encompasses single-family homes, town homes and low-rise apartment buildings. The ban will extend to commercial buildings, including restaurants and hotels, once the California Energy Commission issues approvals. We'll talk about what the rule means for homeowners, developers, utilities and the environment.
Berkeley Phases Out Natural Gas in New Buildings
at 9:00 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Lauren Sommer, reporter, KQED Science
Panama Bartholomy, director, Building Decarbonization Coalition
