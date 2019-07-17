From the grind of the gig economy to the hustle for "likes" on social media, there is always something to do, and a constant pressure to do it. The best way to resist these productivity pressures of capitalism? Do nothing, says Bay Area artist and writer Jenny Odell. In her book "How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy," Odell champions resisting the lure of online commerce and social media, and taking more time to experience our immediate environments. Odell joins us to discuss the book and what's possible when we shift our attention and actually stop to smell the roses.