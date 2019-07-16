"Rape - more than murder, more than robbery or assault - is by far the easiest violent crime to get away with." So writes Barbara Bradley Hagerty in a new article for The Atlantic in which she explores why the assailant goes free in 49 out of 50 rape cases. We'll talk to Hagerty about her reporting and new information about sexual predators, including that serial rapists are far more common than previously thought.
Investigation Reveals Disturbing Info about Rape Prosecution and Serial Rapists
at 10:00 AM
(Photo: Getty Images)
Guests:
Barbara Bradley Hagerty, contributing editor, The Atlantic; author, "An Epidemic of Disbelief" in the August issue of the Atlantic
Sponsored