NOTE: This interview originally aired on June 4, 2019.

Oakland will pick its new youth poet laureate on June 7th. But before the new honoree is named, Forum talks with 16-year-old Leila Mottley, the city's current youth poet laureate, who spent the past year promoting poetry across the city. We'll also talk to Mottley about her self-published poetry collection, which grapples with the complexities of a rapidly changing Oakland.