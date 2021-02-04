Are There Any Upsides To Distance Learning?

Is there an upside to virtual school? Above the Noise teamed up with PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs at Black River Falls High School in Wisconsin to learn how students have been dealing with the pandemic and online learning.

The coronavirus is taking a toll on folks physically and mentally all around the world. As we continue to navigate through the pandemic, students are working virtually as the majority of schools nationwide are doing some form of distance learning.

What are the problems with remote learning?

Since the announcement of the first lockdown almost a year ago, the pandemic has since taken a toll on almost everyone's mental health. Multiple studies show that young people's grades are at lower levels than before the pandemic, and they often experience feelings of unhappiness, depression, and overall difficulty to stay engaged. These feelings can be especially intense for students who are dealing with additional challenges, such family members who are essential workers, unemployed, or dealing with illness.

What are some benefits of distance learning?