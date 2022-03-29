Save Your Appetite for a Fresh Batch of Check, Please! Bay Area

Check, Please! Bay Area is returning to KQED this May to serve up a fresh batch of fan-favorite dining destinations! Host Leslie Sbrocco and three local residents are dishing on eateries as diverse as the Bay Area itself, sharing their favorite places to eat and the dishes they can’t get enough of. After trying each other’s recommendations, they discuss, dispute, and celebrate their dining experiences with authentic, lively commentary. To cap off each episode, reporter Cecilia Phillips tries out a fun, off-the-grid dining experience. From the country’s first women-led food hall to San Francisco’s only urban creamery, you won’t want to miss her picks for delectable bites from around the Bay.

The fun kicks off Thursday, May 5, at 7:30 PM, on KQED 9. Here’s a taste of what you’ll see.

May 5

Artfully plated dim sum and creative cocktails deliver a new approach to modern Cantonese cuisine at Palette Tea House (San Francisco)

The latest from two East Oakland taco dynasties, featuring classic fillings like trompo-roasted al pastor at Rico Rico Taco (Oakland)

A love letter to comforting, country-style Italian food with housemade pastas and seasonal ingredients, at The Kitchen Table (San Rafael)

May 12

Soul-inspired, seafood-centric dishes at Smelly’s Creole (Oakland)

Afternoon tea at Maison Danel , a French “Salon de Thé” (San Francisco)

Locally sourced, organic entrees paired with live music at Roxx on Main (Martinez)

May 19

Unique Indian specialties and complex regional dishes at Ajanta (Berkeley)

Carb-centric New York style pizzas and one of the Bay Area’s most extensive vegan menus at CyBelle’s Front Room (San Francisco)

Authentic Mexican cuisine meets flavorful Persian fare at Syma’s Mexican Grill and Persian Cuisine (Albany)

May 26

Rustic, made-from-scratch dishes fusing Vietnamese and California flavors at Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar (San Leandro)

Wood smoked ribs, brisket and chicken paired with regional BBQ sauces at KINSmoke (Healdsburg)

The flavors and aromas of a modern Arab street corner bakery at Reem’s California Mission (San Francisco)

June 2