Zut! On Fourth: Restaurant Info

Phone: (510) 644-0444
Email: Info@zutonfourth.com
Website: zutonfourth.com
Facebook: Zut! On Fourth
Twitter: @ZutOnFourth
Restaurant Owners: Richard Millikan and Denny Abrams
Executive Chef: Jim Wimborough
Pastry Chef: Michele Wimborough
Type of Cuisine: New American/Mediterranean
Signature Dishes: Fried Brussels Sprouts, Meze Platter, Pizza, Rotisserie Chicken
Vegetarian Options: 3+ items
Alcohol Served: Full bar
Corkage Fee: $15
Bottle Limit: None
Restaurant Hours:
Monday: 11:30am-9:30pm
Tuesday: 11:30am-9:30pm
Wednesday: 11:30am-9:30pm
Thursday: 11:30am-9:30pm
Friday: 11:30am-9:30pm
Saturday: 10:30am-10:30pm
Sunday: 11:30am-9:00pm
Meals Served: Lunch, Brunch (Saturday and Sunday only), Dinner
Prix Fixe Menu: Only served on New Years Eve, Thanksgiving, Valentine's Day, and special events
Take-Out: Yes
Delivery: No
Average Lunch/Brunch Price Range (Per person, full meal, tax, 15% gratuity, w/o alcohol): $25-$35
Average Dinner Price Range (Per person, full meal, tax, 15% gratuity, w/o alcohol): $35-$60
Payment Options: Cash, Visa, Master Card, American Express
Accept Reservations: Yes
Do you accept reservations through OpenTable.com? Yes
Need Reservations: No
How far in advance should reservations be made? anytime
Accommodations for Children: Kid-friendly
Dining Style: Business casual
Disabled Access: Yes
Restaurant Size: Medium (30-100 seats)
Accommodate Groups (10+): Yes
Private Dining Room: Yes
Tables with Scenic Views: Yes
Outdoor Dining: Yes
Entertainment: No