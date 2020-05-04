5 East Bay Spots Shaking It Up With Takeout Right Now (as Featured on 'Check, Please! Bay Area')



With California’s coronavirus shelter-in-place order entering its third month, we're all trying our best to help keep the Bay Area food scene going, from donating to organizations and buying hospital workers meals to advocating for government aid. Many of us have been busy ordering takeout to support our neighborhood eateries.

We've reached out to our beloved Check, Please! Bay Area restaurants from past and present to see how they're managing to keep takeout unique and enjoyable for their communities. Here are some East Bay restaurants that are staying creative and community-focused within the limitations of shelter-in-place. (Coming next: picks South Bay/Peninsula and San Francisco!)

