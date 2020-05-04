5 East Bay Spots Shaking It Up With Takeout Right Now (as Featured on 'Check, Please! Bay Area')
With California’s coronavirus shelter-in-place order entering its third month, we're all trying our best to help keep the Bay Area food scene going, from donating to organizations and buying hospital workers meals to advocating for government aid. Many of us have been busy ordering takeout to support our neighborhood eateries.
We've reached out to our beloved Check, Please! Bay Area restaurants from past and present to see how they're managing to keep takeout unique and enjoyable for their communities. Here are some East Bay restaurants that are staying creative and community-focused within the limitations of shelter-in-place. (Coming next: picks South Bay/Peninsula and San Francisco!)
On top of offering alaMar's famous seafood boils for takeout and feeding hospital workers, chef Nelson German is serving free meals for folks in the restaurant industry. As part of the LEE Initiative's Restaurant Workers Relief Program, the Uptown Oakland eatery feeds the industry with 300 meals from 4-6 pm Wednesday-Sunday.
Xingones
Even though immigrant workers make up over half of the restaurant industry, many are unable to access institutional resources during the pandemic. Co-owners Mayra Velasquez and Justino Perez have partnered with No Immigrant, No Spice and the CALMA Community Fund to fundraise for their staff members as well as vulnerable Bay Area families. Beyond their items for quarantine munchies, they're also selling affordable meal kits.
The Cook and Her Farmer
Missing the ocean? Along with meal kits and pantry staples, The Cook and Her Farmer is selling bags of oysters for home shucking and slurping. They're also providing hospital workers with meals via Feed The Line.
Big Country Kitchen
The veteran and woman owned Concord spot continues to post daily specials and secret menu items on their Instagram, along with relatable messages of support from chef-owner-parent Rabanjala Delancey.
Daughter Thai Kitchen
For a more festive takeout experience, Montclair's Daughter Thai Kitchen is offering a Little Lao Table Feast, an affordable "chef's selection" of rotating appetizers and entrees with your choice of Thai iced teas or beers. To offer some extra support to families with small children, they're also offering a free kid's meal with every order.
If your favorite East Bay Check, Please! Bay Area restaurant is offering special deals during shelter-in-place and not featured on one of these guides, let us know on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Check out our complete list of every restaurant ever featured on the show. Things are changing by the day, so contact restaurants directly for the most up-to-date information.