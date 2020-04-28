5 North Bay Spots Offering Takeout With a Twist Right Now (as Featured on 'Check, Please! Bay Area')
With California’s coronavirus shelter-in-place order entering its second month, we're all trying our best to help keep the Bay Area food scene going, from donating to organizations and buying hospital workers meals, to advocating for government aid and ordering takeout.
We've reached out to our beloved Check, Please! Bay Area restaurants to see how they're managing to make takeout unique and enjoyable during the shutdown. Here are some North Bay restaurants that are staying creative within the limitations of shelter-in-place. (Coming next: picks from East Bay, South Bay, and San Francisco!)
Healdsburg rustic-chic restaurant, Valette, is hosting a weekly photo contest for their takeout dishes. All you have to do is order dinner, snap a portrait of your plating, and post it to Instagram or Facebook with the tag #ValetteToGo. The best photo wins a free dinner for two and a six-pack of wine.
Watch the Check, Please! Bay Area episode from Season 11
Protéa
Protéa, a fast-casual oasis in downtown Yountville, serves Puerto Rican and Latin fusion cuisine. In addition to takeout and delivery, chef Anita Cartagena is offering rotating “Cook from Home” bundles of pre-marinated mains like asado pork chops and shrimp ceviche that even novice chefs can execute to perfection.
Watch the Check, Please! Bay Area episode airing May 28th, 2020
Gerard's Paella
In addition to pick-up and delivery, Gerard Nebesky's eponymous paella operation has begun offering online cooking tutorials as part of "Live From Santa Rosa," a new weekly series of family-friendly home activities led by Santa Rosa business owners. Cook along in your home kitchen and if things go haywire, order-in from the teacher himself.
Watch the Check, Please! Bay Area Kids episode from Season 14
Poggio Trattoria
Now that Sausalito's Italian diner Poggio Trattoria has suspended lunch service, chef Benjamin Balesteri has begun fishing out in the Bay to provide customers with freshly-caught specials. Pair a rockfish filet with one of the wine bottle offerings, which are now 50% off.
Watch the Check, Please! Bay Area episode from Season 4
The Hummingbird
Fairfax's Creole-inspired spot is offering free meals to frontline workers and giving 50% off to all essential workers. Enjoy some comfort food and help The Hummingbird pay it forward by feeding our community.
Watch the Check, Please! Bay Area episode from Season 11
