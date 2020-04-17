'Check, Please! Bay Area' Presents: Range Life's Meatballs Braised in Tomato Sauce

Tucked away in Livermore, Range Life is the culinary collaboration of four friends-turned-restaurateurs that celebrates California's seasonal bounties. Featured on the third episode of this season's Check, Please! Bay Area, the quartet behind the two year-old restaurant share their recipe of classic meatballs in tomato sauce with KQED so you can bring Range Life to your dining table.
The restaurant also offers take-out for pick up as well as contact-free delivery within a five mile radius of their Livermore spot. The expansive take-out menu includes cocktail mixes like boozy, butterscotch-laced slow sipper Horse Whip and the Tsunami Bomb, Range Life's take on the Mai Tai.
Seeking a quieter pace from city life, Lauren Heanes-Longwell, Waine Longwell, Sarah Elliot Niles and Bill Niles found an old brick building in Livermore's Blacksmith Square as the perfect space for their endeavor. Bill, formerly of Tartine, runs the kitchen, and Sarah is on wine and general managerial duties. Waine manages the bar program while Lauren heads all things creative at the modern-yet-rustic eatery. The following recipe from Chef Niles promises to turn mealtime into an occasion.
Beef & Pork Meatballs Braised in a Tomato Sauce
Serves 6
I wish I could say this is Mom’s or Nonna’s recipe. Instead, it is an aggregate of many different version of meatballs I have loved over the course of my life and career. Some of it is Mom’s meatballs and sauce almost every Sunday. Some of it is from my first job at Pompeo's, the family Italian restaurant on the New Jersey boardwalk. And some still is my next-favorite meatball in the world from Pizzeria Delfina in San Francisco. The goal is a meatball that is tender and unctuous but holds shape after a sear or fry and a long braise in fresh tomato sauce.