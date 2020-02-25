To the Relief of Neighbors, Emeryville Arizmendi's Reopens After Fire and Improvements

After more than a year of closure, Arizmendi’s in Emeryville is open for business again. In December of 2018, a car collided with the worker-owned bakery’s rear wall, causing a fire and subsequent water damage. Two weeks ago, Arizmendi’s soft-opened its newly renovated shop to the joy of regulars who’d passed by the shuttered business for the last 15 months.

“We are fully operational at the moment but we have a few things missing,” shares baker and co-owner Da’Quan Guion. “No one seems to be complaining though. Everyone’s so happy we’re just open.”

Indeed, many customers were openly overjoyed, walking in with greetings and welcoming back the staff. “I’m really glad they reopened,” sighed a customer finishing a slice. Her neighbor had told her the bakery was back in business. “Everybody comes here.”