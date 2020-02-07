Workers at 4 Tartine Bakery Outlets Move to Unionize, Citing High Cost of Bay Area Living

The move to form a union is the latest by workers at an iconic Bay Area institution, coming nearly one year after brewery workers at Anchor Brewing Co. in San Francisco voted to unionize. The Tartine workers at three locations in San Francisco and one in Berkeley will be represented by the same union as Anchor Steam brewers: the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU).

Like the Anchor Brewing workers, Tartine employees said they were struggling to make ends meet in one of the country's most expensive housing markets. Matthew Torres, a barista at the Tartine location in Berkeley, said he has two jobs — and has many friends in the food service industry who are doing the same.

"These jobs just aren't sustainable because they don't want to pay their workers. And a lot of these popular places run on that business model of turnover," Torres said. "The restaurant industry, especially in San Francisco, needs to change because a lot of the people I know are career service workers," including bakers and pastry makers at Tartine.

While the company has gone global, and corporate, with stores in Los Angeles and South Korea, employees are being left behind, Torres said.