Flavors Worth Finding: Peak Tea Leaf Salad, Earthy Beets and Octopus with a Zing

As we sat down at Grocery Cafe in Jack London—the only people in the place at 6pm on a Thursday night—my friend told me, “Whatever we get, we have to order this salad.” He pointed on the menu to something called laphet thoke, or tea leaf salad. The description on the menu, of “fermented tea leaves on crunchy cabbage, tomatoes, roasted nuts and toasted seeds,” isn’t something I’d ordinarily leap out of my seat to try. But he was emphatic.

Minutes later, it arrived: a plate with 10 distinct piles of ingredients. Our server began mixing the ingredients together at our table with almost reverent intention. This lasted for nearly a full minute, and I later understood why. The resulting blend of ingredients did things in my mouth I didn’t know were possible. The wet fermented tea leaves, along with fish sauce and lime, brought the whole dish together, and played off its varying textures in thrilling ways.

I’ve since learned that this is Grocery Cafe’s signature item, renowned locally. Coincidentally, a few days later I found myself at Burma Superstar in Oakland for the first time, with a different friend, and couldn’t bring myself to order their version of it. Grocery Cafe’s tea leaf salad, I knew, wouldn’t be topped. —Gabe Meline, Senior Arts Editor

Marinated Beet Sandwich from Acme Bread

It wouldn’t occur to me to make a beet sandwich at home. I usually go for a fried egg or mushrooms with some cheese and greens between whatever flatbread or loaf I have. But last week at the Acme Bread counter in the San Francisco Ferry Building, the beets called out to me. Served on their rustic sweet baguette, Acme’s balsamic and red wine-marinated beets were tender, sweet and earthy. Crunchy watercress and a creamy goat cheese, the beet’s eternal companion, cooled the vim of the fresh horseradish.