Listen: Our Thizz DJ Mix Honors Mac Dre’s Complicated, Posthumous Empire

Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023.

After March’s special DJ mix paying tribute to 36 years of incredible women rappers, DJs and producers from the Bay Area, my latest mix for KQED concerns a decidedly more male-dominated subject: Thizz Entertainment, the record label founded by Mac Dre in 1999. (Since his untimely death in 2004, Thizz has been run by his mother, “Mac Wanda” Salvatto.)

Although his rap career began in 1989, Mac Dre is best known for his work from the early-to-mid-2000s: party-pitched music that showed the world a fun slice of Bay Area street life. He captured the electric energy of the post-grind afterparty, and the standouts of his many posthumous songs lean into the deep, live funk slung in the East Bay for decades.





If you’re into true crime or soap operas, the list of people who have claimed to be affiliated with Thizz Entertainment (rightfully or not) after Mac Dre’s demise offers substance for several movies. It’s easy to go down a rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and interviews on YouTube, and hard to crawl out.