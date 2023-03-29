Listen: Our ‘That’s My Word’ DJ Mix Honors 36 Years of Women in Hip-Hop

Tracklist
The Conscious Daughters, “Somethin’ to Ride to (Fonky Expedition)” (1993)
Female Fonk, “Sucka Free” (1993)
Suga-T, “Suga Daddy” (1996)
Kamaiyah, “How Does It Feel” (2016)
The Deffa Heffa featuring Suga-T, “Shay Deffa” (2009)
CMG and Pam The Funkstress, “Jane and The Funkstress Interlude” (2011)
Ruby Ibarra, “Brown Out” (2017)
Rocky Rivera, “Brown Babies” (2015)
TotogangzMau, “Grow Up” (2023)
Marvaless, “Ghetto Blues” (1994)
DJ Stef, aircheck from Vinyl Exchange Radio (2007)
Mystic, “We Are The People (All Around The World)” (2020)
New Choice, “Cold Stupid” (1987)
Saweetie featuring H.E.R., “Closer” (2022)
Paris Nights, “Ashanti” (2020)
Oaktown’s 3.5.7, ”Juicy Gotcha Krazy” (1989)
Gina Madrid, “Dame La Mano” (2020)