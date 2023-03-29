Listen: Our ‘That’s My Word’ DJ Mix Honors 36 Years of Women in Hip-Hop

I grew up watching the wonderful Dominique DiPrima on Home Turf (which aired from 1984 to 1992), and wanted to become a DJ after seeing teenagers named QBert and Mix Master Mike spinning live on the local weekly show. Seeing DiPrima as the host communicated to my young mind that there were no boundaries for women in hip-hop. Decades later, though, female Northern California rap legends are still largely unsung, and artists featured in this mix — like The Deffa Heffa, Suga-T, New Choice and Marvaless — are not as known as their male counterparts.

Press play and feel a spectrum of vibes conjured by mixing 36 years of Bay Area hip-hop history from a woman’s perspective. This set was recorded live with love on turntables, with no edits or premeditated order, and is dedicated to the memories of DJ Stef and Pam The Funkstress, who each make a sentimental appearance.

Please note that there are a few selections in the mix that are lacking in audio quality — that’s because they’re not currently available in digital form commercially, but they merit inclusion so that the work isn’t completely lost to time.