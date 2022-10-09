The coroner determined that Gaines died by homicide, with the official cause of death as “physiologic stress of altercation and restraint during a psychotic episode,” and COVID-19 and an enlarged heart as contributing factors. Yet more than a year since Gaines’ death, Berkeley police have not announced any suspects nor made arrests. After initially stating that Gaines’ killing did not “appear criminal in nature,” the Alameda County District Attorney’s office reversed course on Oct. 5 and announced that, in light of new information, criminal charges could still be possible.

“The restraints used by a combination of Allied Universal staff and Alta Bates staff [were] homicidal,” says Elizabeth Grossman, one of the attorneys representing Gaines’ mother Carolyn, Gaines’ three boys and Rodriguez Avila. Grossman says criminal charges are likely, and that she plans to file a civil lawsuit against Alta Bates hospital and Allied Universal.

“I think Ms. Gaines said it right when she was talking to Nancy O'Malley, the district attorney, the other day,” says Grossman. “She sadly recognized that she’s joined a terrible, small club of mothers whose sons have been murdered — not only sons, but children who have been murdered — and she called out George Floyd’s mother.”

Law enforcement’s lack of answers and long delays have frustrated those close to Gaines. Now, on what would have been Gaines’ 50th birthday, Oct. 9, loved ones who’d previously stayed silent as the investigation took its course are demanding answers and accountability.

“The only thing I want is charges for the people who are responsible for ending a beautiful life the way that they did,” says Rodriguez Avila.

Lawyers point to wrongful treatment on the hospital floor

According to the coroner’s report, Gaines called 911 on Aug. 12, 2021, to seek help for suicidal ideation. He checked himself into the hospital, where he was placed on a 5150, the code for a 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold. His toxicology screen was negative, and he was given anti-anxiety medication. Rodriguez Avila says she communicated with Gaines while he was in the hospital, and that he seemed optimistic about his recovery.

After sleeping through most of the night, the report says, Gaines awoke suddenly in his bed as attending nurses discussed ordering a CT scan. Witnesses said he chased nurses through the halls and put a pregnant security guard “in a choke hold.” After security and staff pulled Gaines from the guard, a patient transporter took Gaines to the floor, held him face down, and laid on top of him, straddling Gaines’ upper torso. A security guard later piled on top of the patient transporter, putting additional weight on Gaines’ torso, back, and left arm. A third person restrained Gaines’ legs and left elbow.

“It is unknown how much body weight was placed on Mr. Gaines,” the coroner's report notes. Witnesses estimate Gaines was on the ground for “approximately 5-10 minutes.”

After a few minutes of struggle, according to the autopsy, the men on top of Gaines noticed blood coming from his mouth, and “could not tell if he was breathing.” When Berkeley police arrived, they attempted to handcuff Gaines while the three men stood up. Officers noticed that Gaines was unresponsive, rolled him on his back, and then put him in handcuffs before administering CPR. By then it was too late. Gaines was pronounced dead at 5:51 a.m. on Aug. 13.