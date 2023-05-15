Hyphy’s Mid-Aughts Glory Lives on at Two Oakland Celebrations

It’s been almost 20 years since The Federation dropped “Hyphy,” the high-octane track that catalyzed an entire rap subgenre, and became the first local rap song to receive significant commercial radio play in many a moon.

The hyphy movement briefly united the Bay Area in the mid-aughts with its crunk-on-thizz signature sound, equally appropriate for going dumb in the club or at a sideshow. It saw the emergence of artists like Mistah F.A.B., The Team, and Traxamillion (R.I.P.), as well as second acts for veterans like E-40, Too Short, Keak Da Sneak, The Jacka and San Quinn. It added considerably to the local slang lexicon with phrases like “ghost ride the whip” and “purple scrapers,” and popularized bold fashion statements such as multicolored hoodies, oversized “stunna shades,” white Ts and Nikes. During hyphy’s peak, audiences from the 707 to the 408 area codes participated in the most expressive youth cultural movement in ages, and it even got some national attention via MTV and mainstream media coverage.