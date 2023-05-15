KQED is a proud member of
Hyphy’s Mid-Aughts Glory Lives on at Two Oakland Celebrations

Eric Arnold
Mistah F.A.B. at Hiero Day in Oakland on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.  (Estefany Gonzalez)

It’s been almost 20 years since The Federation dropped “Hyphy,” the high-octane track that catalyzed an entire rap subgenre, and became the first local rap song to receive significant commercial radio play in many a moon.

The hyphy movement briefly united the Bay Area in the mid-aughts with its crunk-on-thizz signature sound, equally appropriate for going dumb in the club or at a sideshow. It saw the emergence of artists like Mistah F.A.B., The Team, and Traxamillion (R.I.P.), as well as second acts for veterans like E-40, Too Short, Keak Da Sneak, The Jacka and San Quinn. It added considerably to the local slang lexicon with phrases like “ghost ride the whip” and “purple scrapers,” and popularized bold fashion statements such as multicolored hoodies, oversized “stunna shades,” white Ts and Nikes. During hyphy’s peak, audiences from the 707 to the 408 area codes participated in the most expressive youth cultural movement in ages, and it even got some national attention via MTV and mainstream media coverage.

Two upcoming hyphy-themed Oakland events offer the opportunity for Bay Area clubbers to feel themselves all over again or, for younger folks, to see what all the hype was about. On May 18, F.A.B.’s West Coast Hyphy Era Tour comes to the New Parish, featuring live performances by the Dope Era entrepreneur himself, The Federation, The Team, Keak Da Sneak, Turf Talk and D-Lo.

On May 28, Cream of Beat presents Hyphy 2007 at Crybaby, with DJs Mind Motion, Ivan, Fuze and Tito Bell playing “hyphy anthems and Bay Area classics.” Goldie of The Federation and “I Gott Grapes” rapper Nump will perform live, plus a rare DJ set by Rick Rock, producer of “Hyphy” and E-40’s call for regional representation, “Yay Area.”

There may not be any better occasions to dust off that airbrushed Mac Dre hoodie and throw on the ice-white Air Force Ones.

The Hyphy Era Tour takes place at the New Parish on May 18, 8 p.m. Hyphy 2007 takes place at Crybaby on May 28, 10 p.m.